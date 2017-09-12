BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5112 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Headlight wash, 19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee, Adaptive headlights, Anthracite headlining, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz, Front and rear park distance control (PDC), Full black panel display, Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, M-Aerodynamic bodystyling, Powered bootlid operation., Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Real time traffic information, Refrigerant, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
