BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d Luxury (s/s) Auto

£28,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d Luxury (s/s) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3409 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW Individual Leather Steering Wheel,BMW TeleServices,Burr Walnut wood interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Luxury package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326230
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3409 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

