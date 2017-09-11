BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 418d M Sport (s/s)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 418d M Sport (s/s) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3757 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, 18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Black panel display. full, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport suspension, Park Distance Control, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 418d M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
