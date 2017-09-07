loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto

£22,597
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10500 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: RED

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Heated Washer Jets,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,DAB Radio,Rear Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Hill Holder,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Six Speakers,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] xDrive Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media]

  • Ad ID
    314272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Motor Match Rochdale
Rochdale, OL112NR, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

