BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10500 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: RED
Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Heated Washer Jets,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,DAB Radio,Rear Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Hill Holder,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Six Speakers,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] xDrive Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media]
Motor Match Rochdale
Rochdale, OL112NR, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
