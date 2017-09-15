loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport Auto

£30,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1978 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,Rear view camera,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326875
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1978 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Williams Stockport BMW
SK42JZ,
United Kingdom

