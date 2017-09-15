loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

£29,850
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 152 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Comfort Access,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,WiFi hotspot preparation,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326235
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    152 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

