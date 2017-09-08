loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

£38,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Accessories

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,sDrive,Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314531
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Westerly Barnstaple BMW
Barnstaple, EX328QA, Devon
United Kingdom

