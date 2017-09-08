BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,sDrive,Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]
Westerly Barnstaple BMW
Barnstaple, EX328QA, Devon
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...