BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto

£20,780
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32931 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Mineral White Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Tow bar,Heated steering wheel,19 inch Double-spoke style 401 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Interior comfort package,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Towbar. electrically folding,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326576
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32931 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stephen James Blackheath BMW
Blackheath, SE135DL, London
United Kingdom

