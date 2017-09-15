BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 152 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...