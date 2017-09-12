loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d Sport Auto

£26,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch Double-spoke 397 alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323928
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Snows BMW Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35FF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

