BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

£20,495
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 24984 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Alpine White

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    311884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24984 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Douglas Park BMW
FK77RZ,
United Kingdom

