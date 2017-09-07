BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 24984 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Alpine White
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Douglas Park BMW
FK77RZ,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...