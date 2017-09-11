BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Park assist, BMW Online services, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Adaptive headlights, Advanced Parking package, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
