BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

£32,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7775 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated front seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Interior comfort package,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Model designation deletion,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312758
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7775 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Snows BMW Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35FF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

