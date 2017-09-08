loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

£21,780
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33555 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314754
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33555 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Stephen James Enfield BMW
Enfield, EN11SW, Middlesex
United Kingdom

