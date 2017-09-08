BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33555 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic
Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Stephen James Enfield BMW
Enfield, EN11SW, Middlesex
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...