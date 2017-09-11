BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 TD 4X4 xDrive20d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 TD 4X4 xDrive20d M Sport Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, 20 inch M Double-spoke 310M wheels, Adaptive headlights, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Auto transmission with gearshift paddles, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black instrument panel embellishers, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional, Multi-Function steering wheel, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport model, Sport suspension, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Nevada Leather interior,BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport 5dr Step Auto
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
