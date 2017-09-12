loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 428i M Sport 2dr Automatic

£22,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 428i M Sport 2dr Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19800 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Auto Start - Stop,Satellite Navigation,Electric Adjustable Front Seats with Drivers Memory Function,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control,DAB Radio,Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Cruise Control with Brake Function,BMW Advanced Loudspeaker System,Exterior Mirrors - Folding/Auto Dimming,Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear,Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Model Designation Deletion,Trim Designation Deletion,Upholstery - Dakota Leather with Exclusive Stitching,Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control,Hill - Start Assistant,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Rain Sensor,On - Board Computer (OBC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom

