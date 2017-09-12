BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 428i M Sport 2dr Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 428i M Sport 2dr Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19800 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Grey
Auto Start - Stop,Satellite Navigation,Electric Adjustable Front Seats with Drivers Memory Function,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control,DAB Radio,Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Cruise Control with Brake Function,BMW Advanced Loudspeaker System,Exterior Mirrors - Folding/Auto Dimming,Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear,Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Model Designation Deletion,Trim Designation Deletion,Upholstery - Dakota Leather with Exclusive Stitching,Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control,Hill - Start Assistant,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Rain Sensor,On - Board Computer (OBC)
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...