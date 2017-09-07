loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420i M Sport 2dr Auto

£14,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 91000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, MUCH DESIRED M SPORT IN INDIVIDUAL ESTORIL BLUE+LOVELY CONTRASTING BEIGE M SPORT LEATHER SEATS+BMW SATELLITE NAVIGATION+XENON HEADLIGHTS+19'' STUNNING M SPORT ALLOYS+2 KEYS+PARKING SENSORS+BLUETOOTH+CLIMATE CONTROL+HPI CLEAR+FINANCE AVAILABLE+, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Rain Sensor, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Hill - Start Assistant, 18in Light Alloy M Star - Spoke Style 441M Wheels with Mixed Tyres, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start. 4 seats, +++ ALL OF OUR CARS ARE SPECIALLY SOURCED AND WE STRIVE TO BE THE CHEAPEST AROUND WHEN COMPARED TO LIKE TO LIKE VEHICLES ++ ALL CARS ARE SOLD AT LOW PRICES TO BEAT OUR COMPETITORS +++ THEY ALL COME WITH FREE DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE INCLUDED +++ STANDARD 3 MONTHS WARRANTY ALSO LONGER OPTIONAL WARRANTY +++ GREAT FIXED RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT ONLY 5.99% ++ MORE GREAT PRESTIGE CARS ONLINE +++ SENSIBLE PART EXCHANGES EXCEPTED +++ PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.mkmotorsderby.co.uk FOR MORE QUALITY USED CARS +++, + SPECIALISTS IN GERMAN PRESTIGE CAR SALES + ALL MAJOR CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED +, 14,750 p/x considered

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312456
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Mk Motors Derby Ltd
Derby, DE248HT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

