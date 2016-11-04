BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20440 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Tustain Motors Alnwick
Alnwick, NE662JH, Northumberland
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016