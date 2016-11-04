loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20440 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408279
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20440 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£23,000

Tustain Motors Alnwick
Alnwick, NE662JH, Northumberland
United Kingdom

