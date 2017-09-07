BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d AUTO 181 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d AUTO 181 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE
Fantastic condition inside and out, drives like new, 2 keys, full BMW service history, full leather, satellite navigation, power assisted tailgate, MOT until July 2018, FINANCE AVAILABLE, OVER 50 CARS IN STOCK. HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Limited Slip Differential - General, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, On-Board Monitor, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Remote Hatch Opener - Remote Hatch Opener, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Six, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - All Round, Traction Control System, Trafficmaster, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Shadeband
Kemberton Car Sales
Telford, TF74NY, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...