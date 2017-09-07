loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d AUTO 181 BHP

£19,995
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE 4d AUTO 181 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE

Fantastic condition inside and out, drives like new, 2 keys, full BMW service history, full leather, satellite navigation, power assisted tailgate, MOT until July 2018, FINANCE AVAILABLE, OVER 50 CARS IN STOCK. HPI CLEAR, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Limited Slip Differential - General, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, On-Board Monitor, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Remote Hatch Opener - Remote Hatch Opener, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Six, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Sun Visor, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - All Round, Traction Control System, Trafficmaster, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Shadeband

  • Ad ID
    312738
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Kemberton Car Sales
Telford, TF74NY, Shropshire
United Kingdom

