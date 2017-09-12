loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d SE Coupe 2dr Diesel Manual (124 g/km, 184 bhp)

£15,450
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d SE Coupe 2dr Diesel Manual (124 g/km, 184 bhp) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28365 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, 1 OWNER FROM NEW, MOT SEPTEMBER 2017, 1 SERVICE BY BMW, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR. P/X WELCOME., Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Auto Start - Stop, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, 17in Light Alloy Star - Spoke Style 393 Wheels with 225/50 Run - Flat Tyres, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hill - Start Assistant, On - Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Tyre Pressure Monitor. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 15,450

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323167
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28365 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

