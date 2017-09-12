BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d SE Coupe 2dr Diesel Manual (124 g/km, 184 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d SE Coupe 2dr Diesel Manual (124 g/km, 184 bhp) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28365 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, 1 OWNER FROM NEW, MOT SEPTEMBER 2017, 1 SERVICE BY BMW, 2 KEYS, HPI CLEAR. P/X WELCOME., Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Auto Start - Stop, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, 17in Light Alloy Star - Spoke Style 393 Wheels with 225/50 Run - Flat Tyres, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hill - Start Assistant, On - Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Tyre Pressure Monitor. 4 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL 39 POUNDS BUYERS FEE PER PURCHASE. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY, 15,450
buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...