BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport Auto 2dr Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d M Sport Auto 2dr Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M,Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear,PROFESSIONAL NAVIGATION,AIR SCARF,Auto Start-Stop,Brushed Aluminium Trim,DAB Tuner,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two-Zone Control,Cruise Control with Brake Function,Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,On-Board Computer (OBC),Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory,Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Upholstery - Dakota Leather,Hill - Start Assistant,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Rain Sensor,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility

  • Ad ID
    402647
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
