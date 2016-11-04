BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport Auto 2dr Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d M Sport Auto 2dr Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver
Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M,Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear,PROFESSIONAL NAVIGATION,AIR SCARF,Auto Start-Stop,Brushed Aluminium Trim,DAB Tuner,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two-Zone Control,Cruise Control with Brake Function,Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,On-Board Computer (OBC),Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory,Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Upholstery - Dakota Leather,Hill - Start Assistant,Tyre Pressure Monitor,Rain Sensor,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016