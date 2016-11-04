loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67500 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 1 FORMER KEEPER, FULL SERVICE HISTORY MAIN DEALER, MOT DECEMBER 2018, WIDE SATNAV - BMW PROFESSIONAL, HEATED DAKOTA BLACK LEATHER SEATS, XENONS, DAB RADIO, AUTO TRANSMISSION, LUMBAR SUPPORT -DRIVER AND FRONT PASSANGER, MINERAL GREY METALLIC PAINT, 124 (G/KM) CO2 RATING, WARRANTY, FINANCE, HPI CLEAR, 2 owners, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, DAB Tuner, 18in Light Alloy M Star - Spoke Style 441M Wheels with Mixed Tyres, On - Board Computer (OBC), Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Tyre Pressure Monitor, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Hill - Start Assistant, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Rain Sensor, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Dakota Leather Upholstery. 4 seats, Finance Option, Warranty Offered, 5 Days Drive Away (Subject to Application),P/X Welcomed, 15,480

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417414
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,480

Quality Part X Ltd
Wembley, HA97UR, Middlesex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!