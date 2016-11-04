loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46750 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 2 owners, 4 seats, 190 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 30, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Bi Xenon Headlights, L,E,D Daytime Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Key-less Go, Stop / Start Technology, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Widescreen Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Sport / Eco pro / Comfort/ Sport plus Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., 18,000 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    46750 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,000

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!