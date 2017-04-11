loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67080 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 11/04/2017 at 54,641 miles, 4 seats, BMW Main Dealer Service History, 184 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Bi Xenon Headlights, L.E.D Daytime Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Cream Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Sport / Sport plus / Eco pro / Comfort Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 15,500 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406757
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67080 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£15,500

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

