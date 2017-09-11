BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 418d SE Gran Coupe 5dr (start/stop) Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 418d SE Gran Coupe 5dr (start/stop) Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue
BMW Navigation System,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control,Bluetooth,Auto Start-Stop,Xenon Headlights,Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Front Heated Seats,Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility,Cruise Control,17in Alloy Wheels Star-Spoke Style 393 with Run-Flat Tyres,Front & Rear Parking Sensor,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Dab Radio,Auto Lights & Wipers,Hill - Start Assistant,Interior Trim-Brushed Aluminium/Pearl Chrome,Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,Headlight Washers,Tyre Pressure Monitoring,Alarm System (Thatcham 1),Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,On - Board Computer (OBC),Dakota Leather Upholstery
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom
