loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 418d SE Gran Coupe 5dr (start/stop) Manual

Compare this car
£17,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 418d SE Gran Coupe 5dr (start/stop) Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

BMW Navigation System,Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control,Bluetooth,Auto Start-Stop,Xenon Headlights,Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger,Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing,Front Heated Seats,Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility,Cruise Control,17in Alloy Wheels Star-Spoke Style 393 with Run-Flat Tyres,Front & Rear Parking Sensor,BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability),Dab Radio,Auto Lights & Wipers,Hill - Start Assistant,Interior Trim-Brushed Aluminium/Pearl Chrome,Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start,Headlight Washers,Tyre Pressure Monitoring,Alarm System (Thatcham 1),Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint,On - Board Computer (OBC),Dakota Leather Upholstery

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed