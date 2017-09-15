loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 (252bhp) 430i M Sport Auto

Compare this car
£31,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 (252bhp) 430i M Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5634 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326226
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5634 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed