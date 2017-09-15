BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 (252bhp) 430i M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 (252bhp) 430i M Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5634 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
