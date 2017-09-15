BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36230 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: WHITE
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...