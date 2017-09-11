BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 (184bhp) 420i xDrive Luxury

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i xDrive Luxury Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27617 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: BLUE
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Electric front seats with driver memory, 17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, Interior comfort package, Luxury package, Media package - Professional, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Speed limit display, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420i xDrive Luxury 2dr
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
