BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 (184bhp) 420i SE Auto

£17,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i SE Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28729 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Remote Control Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Heated Washer Jets,Rain Sensor,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Floor Mats,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Limited Slip Differential,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Six Speakers,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420i SE 2dr Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28729 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Motor Match Manchester
M320QL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

