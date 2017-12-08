BMW - 330i SE E46 - 2000

car description

My car is fairly priced for a private sale with the car's pedigree as it stands. Immaculate & Stunning 2000 (X) BMW 330i SE AUTOMATICSpecial Order when new25,000 Genuine miles with a full service History & 1 previous doctor owner from new. Fully stamped service history with some bills from new.Mot 26/10/2018 Mot 26/10/2018 The car has been extremely well looked after by it's previous owner (and me), as well as being mechanically maintained to the highest order. It is a stylish & distinctive saloon that drives and smells like new & looks stunning The BMW is my personal car and is registered in my name and at my home address. I looked very carefully at my car prior to purchase and in my opinion it is one of the very best out there and far better than many younger newer cars. My car cost over £30,000 in 2000 - It is a very rare specification with many special order options including the rare lavender and grey jacquard interior, as well as airbags for the rear passengers, reversing sensors, cd multichanger and more. It's equivelent price today would be around £45,000The BMW E46 series is recognised as being the most popular mid range BMW series and the 330i SE is one down from the flagship M3 model. It was in production between 1998 and 2005. Nowadays they very rare with such low mileage as most having covered between 150 -200k miles with a stack of previous owners. Some have incomplete or scant service history and many have now gone to the breakers yard. This is a genuine UK registered car and is mechanically excellent. It will seat five adults comfortably, as well as having a massive carrying capacity in the boot. It has both an MOT until October 2017 as well as a full service history and full record of every piece of work carried out on the car over the last 10 years.My car is completely factory standard .... It does NOT have horrible aftermarket bling wheels. It does NOT have a massive bass speaker in the boot. It does NOT have special flip paint or tacky wrapping. If that is what you are looking for then this car is not for you. THE CAR'S HISTORYThe car was imported by Klaus Hansoatisch Fair on 28/09/2000 and first registered by BMW Dealer Milcars of Watford. On 01/11/2000 it received its first and only owner before me, Dr Derek Gander. It was always serviced by BMW until 2014. After that it was serviced by his local garage and Honda dealer. The car has only ever been driven by Dr Gander, Mrs Gander and myself and has covered a genuine 25,000 miles supported by the service book stamps, additional invoices and online Mot History Check. The car is in superb condition throughout mechanically, internally, and externally. My car drives like a brand new car. It comes of course with it's full documented service History, the original bill of sale to Dr Gander as well as the original Sales Literature, handbooks and Wallet and all four original BMW keys. EQUIPMENT & FEATURESAlarm/Immobiliser 5-Speed Automatic Transmission with Steptronic Function Alarm/Immobiliser Alloy Wheel Security Lock Key (present)Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)Automatic Climate Control & Air ConditioningSpecial Order Bi-Colour Jacquard Grey/Lavender Interior ( Very Rare)Driver and Passenger Front/Side/Window AirbagsSpecial Order rear Side AirbagsOption Graduated Tint WindscreenOption BMW CD ChangerOption Electric Glass SunroofOption Outer Mirror PackElectric WindowsFully Adjustable Steering Column First Aid KitRear Parking SensorsFront & Rear Heated ScreensFront and Rear Centre Armrests With StowageFront & Rear Fog LightsHeadlamp Wash SystemHeated and Tinted Electric MirrorsLumbar Support in Front Seat BackrestsMulti-Function Leather Steering Wheel with Trip ComputerPremium Quality BMW Radio/Stereo CD Player Rear Side/Window AirbagsRemote Central Locking and AlarmBMW Cruise Control2 x Working Keys + Valet & Security KeysAll Handbooks in Leather Wallet.………… and loads more !!!Optional Extras on this car came to £3674.25 in 2000 !!!!!EXTERNAL CONDITIONThe car looks absolutely sensational in Titan Silver Clearcoat Metallic paint. It looks absolutely superb. The colour is stunning and suits the car perfectly. The condition of the car is absolutely fantastic. There is a small scuff to the nearside front bumper and some very small stone chips to be expected but the bodywork is better than most 1 year old cars let alone one of 17 years !! Any marks have been carefully "touched in by the previous owner to prevent any further deterioration. It is undoubtedly one of the very best anywhere. There is NO corrosion on the car at all. Alloy wheels are BMW factory fit options, and are in very good condition with no corrosion but some kerbing marks. The underside of the car is in exceptional condition with no signs of corrosion.MECHANICAL CONDITIONMechanically the car is excellent, as one would expect of a BMW with genuine mileage of just 24,800 miles. Very low for an 3 year old car but my car has covered that in 17 years !!!. The engine is smooth, quiet, does NOT smoke and changes up and down without fuss or bother. Performance is brisk and economy averages 24 mpg. I recently achieved 35 mpg on a 100 mile trip. There are NO untoward warning lights on the car when driving or stationary. There is a full service history with most servicing carried out by Milcars & Scotthall of Watford the supplying dealer, and most recently with my own local garage. In total, 10 Services the last at 24498 miles last week. Everything that has needed to be done has always been done. The wheels are all shod with Bridgestone tyres all with plenty of tread. The car drives perfectly and everything feels tight as you would expect from an almost new car. There will be a new MOT on the car for the new owner. SERVICE HISTORY28.04.2006 - Klaus Kalus Hansoatisch Fair - PDI - 22.10.2001 - Milcars of Watford - 2034 Miles 13.12.2002 - Milcars of Watford - 4386 Miles10.12.2003 - Scotthall Watford - 7417 Miles06.01.2005 - Scotthall Watford - 9113 Miles09.10.2007 - Scotthall Watford -13490 Miles - Bill29.09.2008 - Coupers Seat Honda - 15429 Miles03.02.2010 - DP Motors - 17032 Miles06.10.2014 - Coupers Seat Honda - 22765 Miles18.08.2017 - Kerry Motors - 24498 Miles INTERIOR CONDITIONThe interior of the car is excellent and quite clearly has been cared for well maintained throughout his life. The special order Bi-colour grey/lavender jacquard interior is superb "almost as new" condition throughout, with no noticeable wear at all – It is like new and looks stunning and is very rare !!!. The rear seats look like they have never been sat in !!!. Carpets in the boot area are “like new” also. The car has had relatively light use throughout its life and and continues to have light use in my ownership. Subsequently the inside of the car is immaculate. All trim is bright and polished with no cracking or scratching. All switchgear is fully operational including the Air Conditioning which is "Ice Cold". An unused get you home spare wheel & tyre with an unused complete toolkit and alloy wheel locking wheel nut socket. Unused First Aid kit are also in situ. The original BMW fitted car mats are in the car and in excellent conditionAs an added bonus both sets of original (working) BMW keys plus security and Valet keys are included as well as all the original Service and Handbooks in the BMW wallet that came with the car. Original Purchase invoice when the car was purchased by Dr Gander to gether with the original sales literature.You are welcome to have the car inspected by the AA, RAC, Green Flag or any other qualified motor technician.This lot can be viewed and picked up in UK.