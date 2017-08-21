BMW 330d ON SALE NOW

BMW 330D Touring presented in Glacier Silver comes with a full BMW and specialist history and the following specification; Red Dakota leather, heated seats, three spoke M Sport multi-function steering wheel, sports seats, brushed aluminium interior trim, dual zone climate control, bluetooth phone connectivity, BMW Business navigation, DAB digital radio, extended interior light pack, cruise control, automatic dimming rear view mirror, M Sport package, park distance control, automatic lights, rain sensor, power tailgate, roof rails in black, high gloss exterior shadow line and 18" M Star Spoke alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 47,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Glacier Silver
bmw 330 d now silver alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats leather sat-nav 2013 german rwd 3-series e90 hands-free 4-seater 2wd
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
