BMW > 330CI

Offered for sale is a 3.0L 2004 BMW E46 330CI Convertible automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Fabulous E46 330 Convertible with "Individual" package... Desirable Estoril Blue Metallic with Grey leatherSupplied new to Northern IrelandIndicating 49,000 miles with just two former keepersBMW Service History. Spare keyIndividual package includes Xenon headlights, heated seats, Harman Kardon stereo Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-e46-330ci-convertible.