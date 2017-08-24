loading Loading please wait....
BMW 330CI

£7,000 - £9,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.0L 2004 BMW E46 330CI Convertible automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Fabulous E46 330 Convertible with "Individual" package... Desirable Estoril Blue Metallic with Grey leatherSupplied new to Northern IrelandIndicating 49,000 miles with just two former keepersBMW Service History. Spare keyIndividual package includes Xenon headlights, heated seats, Harman Kardon stereo  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/bmw-e46-330ci-convertible.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306353
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    24/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 330CI
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.0
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

