BMW 330 Ci Sport

£6,995
This very attractive sapphire black with black leather 330i m sport cabriolet comes with low mileage and full service history. Usual high level of specification including the original 18″ alloy wheels, electric seating, power hood and parking sensors. A great sporty cabriolet for very little money at £6,995 Sapphire Black Black Nappa Hide Carbon Fibre Trim Electric Memory Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Automatic Radio CD Electric Wing Mirrors Air Conditioning Rear Parking Distance Control 18″ Original Alloy Wheels Full BMW Service History + 3 Specialist

bmw 330 ci sport black alloy-wheels air-con black-leather carbon cruise-control fsh leather parking-sensor 2004 german rwd 3-series e46 coupe black-interior 4-seater 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 330CI
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    55900 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

