BMW 327/80 Cabriolet

The thing that surprises many people (including myself) when they first pilot a 1930s 320 series BMW is just how modern they feel when compared most other cars of the period. Given that the specification includes a very advanced engine design, independent front suspension, rack and pinion steering and very good hydraulic brakes then we should perhaps not be too taken aback by how well they drive. Whatever the reason there can be no doubt that their performance and handling is definitely a cut above many of their contemporaries and it feels much more like a good sporting car from a couple of decades later. I had never driven a BMW 327 before so I decided that instead of having it trailered the roughly 120 miles from where it was being stored I would wait for a nice day and drive it home on good old fashioned A roads. This turned out to be one of my better decisions as I think I can safely say that it was one of the most enjoyable drives I have ever had in any car and I have been fortunate enough to find myself driving some quite serious machinery in the past! Perhaps I was being a bit spoiled as this particular drop head coupe is one of a minority of 327s which left the factory fitt