BMW - 320 series - 1938

€4,250 - €5,525 (£3,779.95 - £4,913.94)
car description

1938 BMW 320 Series two doors barn find!parts from two engines, some grills, headlights,Solex carburators, water pomp + some other spare parts!The car is in badly need of a restauration but the fact that it survived its a miracle!a 2 year only model!its missing the transmissioninterior and some modifications where made to the back windows!Car comes with two original engines parts , two block cilynders etc, front headlights, front bumpersall in need of restauration!Sold as it isCar has very old Romanian documents!This lot can be viewed and picked up in Romania.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325370
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > 320
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

