BMW - 320 series - 1938

1938 BMW 320 Series two doors barn find!parts from two engines, some grills, headlights,Solex carburators, water pomp + some other spare parts!The car is in badly need of a restauration but the fact that it survived its a miracle!a 2 year only model!its missing the transmissioninterior and some modifications where made to the back windows!Car comes with two original engines parts , two block cilynders etc, front headlights, front bumpersall in need of restauration!Sold as it isCar has very old Romanian documents!This lot can be viewed and picked up in Romania.
