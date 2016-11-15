BMW - 320 i automaat- 1984

car description

Very nice and original BMW 320 i automatic from 26-10-1984 This neat car was delivered new in Switzerland in 1984The car was carefully put together by the owner and enjoyed for many years.The option list is included, it even has a working air conditioning.ABS and central locking system including 2 original keys.Modern radio in the dashboard but an original Bavaria radio is available.The car has done 191,960 km, the history is accurate.The colour is Bahama beige metallic and the paint looks really neat.Very neat wherever you look, even in the boot and engine compartment, the toolkit is complete.The interior looks very neat however the left back rest shows some signs of wear (see photos).The car features original alloy rims and even the spare wheel matches.It currently has 4 good tyres.The booklets are included and the timing belt was replaced at 177,129 km in 2015.A car to get in to enjoy the driving and its wonderful sound.In short, a car to instantly fall in love with when you see it, you will not find a second one.Collection in Annen (Drenthe), the Netherlands Transport is possible by arrangement.