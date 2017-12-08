BMW - 320 I - 1981

car description

This unique, exceptionally original and undamaged car originates from California, where the car was very well preserved.It is an original American 32O I from 1981, equipped with a 4-cylinder injection engine, 5-speed transmission and tinted windows.It comes from its first owner and has an odometer reading of only 52,000 original miles. The underside is almost unused and like new.The paintwork is very neat with minimal signs of wear, there is a small dent in the front fender.The blue interior is beautiful, the upholstery is as new, beautiful headlining, the dashboard has a crack due to the heat.Recently, the tyres and exhaust were renewed and the brakes were also made in order.This 320 I drives excellent and also has the original Board tools, and light-alloy rims with new tyres.It comes with the original, first USA Title and an import document.This unique BMW is located in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands and can be viewed and/or picked up by appointment.