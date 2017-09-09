BMW - 319 Drauz Convertible - 1936

car description

A wonderful and very special convertible prewar BMW 319 with a Drauz body. Only 51 pieces produced, fully restored in the 1990s. Since 1959 in the NetherlandsDocuments: Dutch registration Year of manufacture: 1936Engine: 1.9L 6-cylinder line engine, 45 hp Transmission: Manual.Odometer reading: 381 km since the restoration. Fuel: Petrol Colour: Blue-grey.State of maintenance: The engine runs well and was completely overhauled in 2010-2011, the car drives excellent, it shifts and brakes properly. The car was entirely restored in the 1990s (photo documentation available).Condition of paintwork: Resprayed during the restoration, in good condition for its age. Options: Very original, only 51 units built by Drauz Heilbronn, new leather interior (2016), much history of restoration available, etc.. The car can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.