loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW - 319 Drauz Convertible - 1936

Compare this car
View Auction
€110,000 - €143,000 (£100,309 - £130,401.70)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

A wonderful and very special convertible prewar BMW 319 with a Drauz body. Only 51 pieces produced, fully restored in the 1990s. Since 1959 in the NetherlandsDocuments: Dutch registration Year of manufacture: 1936Engine: 1.9L 6-cylinder line engine, 45 hp Transmission: Manual.Odometer reading: 381 km since the restoration. Fuel: Petrol Colour: Blue-grey.State of maintenance: The engine runs well and was completely overhauled in 2010-2011, the car drives excellent, it shifts and brakes properly. The car was entirely restored in the 1990s (photo documentation available).Condition of paintwork: Resprayed during the restoration, in good condition for its age. Options: Very original, only 51 units built by Drauz Heilbronn, new leather interior (2016), much history of restoration available, etc.. The car can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317169
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    BMW > 319
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • BMW - 319 Drauz Convertible - 1936

    BMW 319

    €110,000 - €143,000 est. (£100,309 - £130,401.70 est.)
    London , London