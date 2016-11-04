loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 Series

FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this 2 Owner BMW 335i M-Sport in Fantastic Condition throughout and with Service history. Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Spec! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Media Package - BMW Professional Multimedia, Satellite Navigation, M DCT Gearbox, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Telephone Bluetooth System, Alloy Wheels - 19in Alloy M Double SpokeStyle 313M, BMW Individ.Piano Black Inlay Interior Trim, Park Distance Control PDC-Front/Rear, Seat Heating Front, Exterior Mirrors Folding, Armrest Front With Sliding Adjustment, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Voice Control, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, AUX + USB, 2 Keys, Next MOT due 12/06/2018, Last serviced at 33,774 miles, Standard Features - BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), On - Board Computer (OBC), Hill - Start Assistant, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Metallic Paintwork, Airbags, Power steering, Remote central locking. 4 seats, Metallic Space Grey, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so

  • Ad ID
    411684
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335i
  • Mileage
    34292 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    2979
£18,000

London Road
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

