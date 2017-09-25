loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 Series

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:330D M SPORT ,Derivative:3.0 330d M Sport Sport Auto 4dr (start/stop) ,Variant: 330D M SPORT Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 25/09/2017 at 86,136 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 258 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is £115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Cream Leather Interior, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Sport / Sport plus / Comfort / Eco pro Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: £36,920 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., £14,500 p/x welcome

Accessories

Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 25/09/2017 at 86,136 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 258 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is £115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Cream Leather Interior, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Sport / Sport plus / Comfort / Eco pro Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: £36,920 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., £14,500 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    AK64DVT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    91680 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,500

Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!