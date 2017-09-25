BMW > 3 Series

car description

Variant name:330D M SPORT ,Derivative:3.0 330d M Sport Sport Auto 4dr (start/stop) ,Variant: 330D M SPORT Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 25/09/2017 at 86,136 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 258 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is £115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Cream Leather Interior, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Sport / Sport plus / Comfort / Eco pro Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: £36,920 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., £14,500 p/x welcome