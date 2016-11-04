BMW > 3 Series

2013 / 13 REG + 119,900 MILES + ONLY 1 OWNER FROM NEW + FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + XENON HEADLIGHTS + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED SEATS + SAT NAV + PARKING SENSORS + UPGRADED BMW DIMOND FINISH ALLOYS + RARE COLOUR + SPORTS F1 PADDLE SHIFT GEARBOX + Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Auto Start - Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility with USB Audio Interface, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Metallic Paint, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Metallic Paintwork, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), On - Board Computer (OBC), Upholstery - Dakota Leather, Heat Protection Glazing with Green - Tint, Rain Sensor, Hill - Start Assistant, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti - Trap Facility and Comfort Opening/Closing Function All Round.
