BMW > 3 Series

car description

Due In Soon, BMW professional navigation, Front & Rear park assist, BMW idrive with colour screen, BMW connected drive, Paddleshift gear change on steering wheel, M Sport leather steering wheel and Sill plates, Bluetooth hands free , Full leather interior trim, Variable heated front seats, Dual zone electronic climate control, Cruise Control, DAB Audio system, Radio, CD Player, Auxillary audio input, USB connectivity, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Voice control, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Key less start with power start button, Premium centre console with armrest & storage, Start & Stop fuel saving technology, Dark headlining, Brushed aluminium interior detailing, Leather trimmed handbrake handle, Electric front and rear windows, Electrically adjustable & heated door mirrors, Remote central locking, Front fog lights, Drivers, Passenger and Side Airbags, Anti lock brakes, Electronic stability programme , 1 DUE IN SOON A very rare and sort after 328i M Sport with the all important factory fitted options of BMW Pro Navigation, 19'' Alloy wheels, Front & Rear park assist and Metallic Silver paint finish.