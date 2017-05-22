BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:330D LUXURY ,Derivative:3.0 330d Luxury Sport Auto 4dr (start/stop) ,Variant: 330D LUXURY Metallic Grey, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 22/05/2017 at 65,124 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 258 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is £115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Sport / Sport plus / Comfort / Eco pro Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £15,395 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom
