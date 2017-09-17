BMW > 3 Series

car description

Professional Navigation, Privacy Glass, Parking Sensors, front and rear pdc, Dakota Leather, Memory Package, Electric Seats, Sports Seats, Heated Seats, Voice Input, Mirror Package, Power Folding Mirrors, M Sport Package, M Aerodynamics Package, USB Audio Interface, M Sport Suspension, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Xenon Headlamps, LED Running Lights, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Isofix, Metallic Paintwork, 19'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history We are delighted to offer for sale this fabulous specification BMW 335d M Sport Coupe Automatic finished in a stunning colour combination of Sapphire Black metallic with Oyster Dakota leather upholstery. This particular 3 Series is a lovely example and a rare model being a 335d M Sport and benefits from not only having a lovely specification but also full BMW service history totalling five service visits at 17k, 18k, 38k, 48k and 52k. Specification includes: Large screen Professional Satellite Navigation, Individual sun protection privacy glass, front and rear park distance control, power folding exterior mirrors, multi stage heated seats, unmarked 19 inch M double spoke alloy wheels, fully electric Sports seats with drivers Memory Package, Individual Piano black interior trim, voice input system, Lights Package, M Sport Package, M Aerodynamics Styling Package, M Sport Suspension, Bluetooth Audio, USB Audio Interface, auto lights, rain sensor, xenon headlights with LED angel eye running lights and headlamp wash, retractable front centre armrest, Bluetooth telephone, multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Automatic gearbox with tiptronic and paddle shift options. Cruise control with brake function, cd changer preparation, Individual anthracite headlining, auto dimming mirrors, brake energy regeneration, multi function display, isofix, 2x keys and a full book pack. A lovely example finished in a stunning colour combination, viewing is highly recommend