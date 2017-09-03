BMW > 3 Series

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video
Fantastic Looks And Performance, Leather Upholstery, 19" Alloy Wheels, Bodykit, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Sun Protection Glass, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Auto On Headlights, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Anti Lock Brakes, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, First Aid Kit, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...