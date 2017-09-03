loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 Series

£17,992
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Accessories

Fantastic Looks And Performance, Leather Upholstery, 19" Alloy Wheels, Bodykit, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Sun Protection Glass, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, CD Radio, USB and AUX, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Auto On Headlights, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Anti Lock Brakes, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, First Aid Kit, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310125
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    328i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40353 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1997
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom

