BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Variant: 3.0TD 335d 4X4 xDrive M Sport (S/S) Touring
AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Split rear seat,19” Alloy wheels,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Park distance control,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...