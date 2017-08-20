loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 Series

Compare this car
£8,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Dual Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Tracker Fitted, Front & rear parking sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, 3 inertia rear seat belts, ABS, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Brake Assist System, EBD, Height Adjustable Seat, Stability Control, Rear Headrests, AUX Point, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, 6-Speed , Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Alloy wheels, Service history

Accessories

Dual Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Tracker Fitted, Front & rear parking sensors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, 3 inertia rear seat belts, ABS, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Brake Assist System, EBD, Height Adjustable Seat, Stability Control, Rear Headrests, AUX Point, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, 6-Speed , Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305766
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
Email Dealer >>

15 Church Road
Lewes, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed