BMW > 3 Series

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 17'' Alloys, Full service history Lovely BMW 330I Auto with automatic gearbox. This car comes with FULL SERVICE HISTORY and Mot till February 2018.Full leather M-Sport interior with electric and heated front seats, rear park aid, 17'' alloy wheels and lots more.For more details, or to arrange viewing, please call us on 01243 774441
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 17'' Alloys, Full service history
18 Spur Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...