BMW 3 Series

£1,250
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 17'' Alloys, Full service history Lovely BMW 330I Auto with automatic gearbox. This car comes with FULL SERVICE HISTORY and Mot till February 2018.Full leather M-Sport interior with electric and heated front seats, rear park aid, 17'' alloy wheels and lots more.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
18 Spur Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

