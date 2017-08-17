BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 335d xDrive M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,Rear and folding head restraints,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Front fog lights,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Visibility package,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom
