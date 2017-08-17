loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 Series

Compare this car
£25,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 335d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,Rear and folding head restraints,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Front fog lights,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Visibility package,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304716
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Registration no.
    YC65UNH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed